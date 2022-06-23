Jones Walker Adds Miami Partner To Health Care Practice

By Madison Arnold (June 23, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Jones Walker LLP has added a new partner to its health care industry team in Miami with more than 25 years of experience. The firm announced the addition of Andrea M. Ferrari on Tuesday. She was most recently a partner and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at HealthCare Appraisers Inc., a national health care valuation and consulting firm, according to her LinkedIn profile. "We are pleased to welcome Andrea to our growing health care industry team and to our Miami office, and we know that our clients will be equally pleased with the wealth of industry knowledge and experience that...

