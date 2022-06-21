Markle's Half Sister Can't Boot Judge From Defamation Case

By Gina Kim (June 21, 2022, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge refused Tuesday to remove herself from a defamation case against Meghan Markle brought by Markle's half sister, ruling that the Duchess of Sussex's purportedly close relationship with the Obamas and the fact that the judge was appointed by former President Barack Obama don't amount to grounds for recusal. In a short, four-page order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Charlene E. Honeywell ruled that the duchess' older half sister Samantha Markle's request to disqualify the judge from presiding over the case lacked merit, despite her concerns that the Obamas, Prince Harry and the duchess have a close relationship, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS