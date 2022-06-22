South Dakota AG Convicted, Removed Over Fatal 2020 Crash

By Hailey Konnath (June 21, 2022, 11:17 PM EDT) -- South Dakota's state senate voted to convict and remove Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who hit and killed a man with his car in 2020 and initially told law enforcement he had struck a deer. Ravnsborg, a first-term Republican, was impeached by the South Dakota House of Representatives in April after a special investigative committee looked into Ravnsborg's conduct surrounding the death of Joseph Boever. Last August, Rvnsborg pled no contest to two misdemeanor charges related to making an illegal lane change and using a cellphone. Since then, Ravnsborg has continued to serve as South Dakota's attorney general, "undermining the integrity of...

