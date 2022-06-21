FDA Seeks To Cap Cigarettes' Nicotine Content

By Emily Field (June 21, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday evening that it intends to cap the level of nicotine in cigarettes, in an attempt to cut down on addiction, disease, youth smoking and death. The Biden administration intends to develop a product standard for the maximum nicotine level in cigarettes, according to an announcement on the agency's website. Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the U.S., according to the notice. Just under half a million people die each year in the U.S. from disease linked to smoking, according to the FDA, and the costs of tobacco...

