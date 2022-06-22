US Broker Acrisure Acquires UK Insurer Russell Scanlan

By Humberto J. Rocha (June 22, 2022, 4:26 PM BST) -- Acrisure LLC said on Wednesday that it is buying U.K.-based insurance broker Russell Scanlan for an undisclosed amount, in an effort to strengthen the U.S. company's presence in Europe. Acrisure, which is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, said in a statement that the merger will boost the more than 140-year-old British broker through its global network and its access to artificial intelligence and technology capabilities. The merger is expected to conclude in "the near term" as the parties await approval from the Financial Conduct Authority, Acrisure said. Mark McIlquham, president of Acrisure U.K. Retail, said in the statement that the brokerage...

