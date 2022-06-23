'Targeted' Approach To Finance Rules For New MPs' Group

By Alex Davidson (June 23, 2022, 12:02 AM BST) -- A group of senior MPs said Thursday that it is launching a subcommittee to scrutinize and possibly intervene on proposed financial services regulation more nimbly than before Brexit. The Subcommittee on Financial Services Regulations, made up of all members of the Commons Treasury Committee, will focus on texts covering regulation that will become law. "Our approach will be targeted and flexible, with the new subcommittee devoted to the scrutiny of financial regulations and underpinned by a new and well-resourced unit of experts and specialists," Mel Stride MP, the chair of the Treasury Committee, said. The Conservative MP will also head the new subcommittee....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS