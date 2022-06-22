Two Firms Advise Evolution On €340M Bid For Nolimit City

By Najiyya Budaly (June 22, 2022, 2:55 PM BST) -- Swedish online casino games provider Evolution, advised by Wiggin LLP and Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå KB, said Wednesday it will acquire Malta-based Nolimit City for a total cash consideration of up to €340 million ($359 million). Evolution Malta Holdings Ltd., a subsidiary of Stockholm-listed Evolution AB, has agreed to acquire the entire issued share capital of Nolimit City Holding Ltd., which produces online slot games with provocative and humorous themes. Evolution said it will pay an upfront consideration of €200 million. It will also pay earnouts — future compensation for the seller if the business achieves financial goals — of up...

