Finnish Drinks Biz Buys Leading Danish Wine Co. For €80M

By Humberto J. Rocha (June 22, 2022, 2:20 PM BST) -- Wine and spirits supplier Anora Group PLC said on Wednesday that it is fully acquiring Danish wine company Globus Wine A/S for €80 million ($84 million) as the Finnish business seek to widen its footprint as the leading supplier in Nordic countries. In what is Anora's first acquisition, the company said that it decided to buy the Danish business because of its large capacity to offer wine filling services, its modern production facilities and its position as the number one wine company in Denmark. The Danish wine market proved an "attractive" one to invest in, Anora said. It is the second-largest wine...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS