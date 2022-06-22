FCA To Retry Pair For Insider Dealing Over Plastics Firm Deal

By Richard Crump (June 22, 2022, 11:38 AM BST) -- A former manager at a plastics packaging supplier and his friend, who are charged with insider trading ahead of the £261 million ($320 million) acquisition of a plastic wrap producer, will be retried next year after jurors failed to reach a verdict. Judge Michael Grieve scheduled a retrial of the Financial Conduct Authority's case against Stuart Bayes, 56, and his friend Jonathan Swann, 51, when they appeared via videolink at a hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday. They are due to stand trial on Sept. 11 next year. The City watchdog has accused the pair of trading shares in British...

