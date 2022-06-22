Frasers Group's Almost 5% Stake Suits Hugo Boss

By Najiyya Budaly (June 22, 2022, 3:17 PM BST) -- Frasers Group said Wednesday that it has raised its stake in German fashion house Hugo Boss from 2.1% to 4.9%, representing approximately €900 million ($947 million) in current market value. The British retail group, which owns House of Fraser and Sports Direct, increased its direct investment in Hugo Boss AG by buying stock representing 4.9% of the clothing group, whose headquarters are in Metzingen, southeast Germany. Frasers has had a stake in Hugo Boss since 2020 and last announced it held 2.1% of the group in April. The retailer said the transaction brings its holding in Hugo Boss to approximately €900...

