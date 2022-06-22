Watchdog Eyes Publishing Audit Quality Scores Of Top Firms

By Irene Madongo (June 22, 2022, 2:37 PM BST) -- The Financial Reporting Council on Wednesday proposed publicizing how Britain's largest accounting companies score on the quality of their work, stepping up a campaign to improve corporate audits. The regulator is asking for input from stakeholders, such as investors and audit firms, on plans for a set of indicators that can be used to measure the quality of external audits that companies perform, in a consultation that closes on Aug. 18, 2022. The so-called audit quality indicators, or AQIs, typically reflect a firm's historical, current and future ability to perform audits. The watchdog has put forward a set of 11 indicators, with a...

