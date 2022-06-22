UK Sanctions Enforcer To Create Whistleblower Procedure

By Alex Davidson (June 22, 2022, 8:49 PM BST) -- The director of the U.K. sanctions enforcement agency told an influential group of MPs on Wednesday that it aims to increase its small intelligence function and potentially create a more formal whistle-blowing process after its workload rose since Russia's Ukraine invasion. Giles Thomson told a House of Commons Treasury Committee hearing that the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation, or OFSI, is looking to train people in intelligence expertise and to bring in more financial knowledge, including from private sector partners, to improve the agency's performance. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February there has been a surge in license applications and...

