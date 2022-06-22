FCA Fines Broker JLT £7.9M For Allowing Panama Bribes

By Martin Croucher (June 22, 2022, 11:22 AM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said on Wednesday that it has handed a fine of £7.88 million ($9.65 million) to insurance broker JLT Specialty Ltd. for allowing millions of dollars in bribes to be channeled to corrupt officials in Panama. The executive director of enforcement at the FCA has said that lax controls by JLT Specialty meant that "money flowed into the pockets of corrupt officials." (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The London-based broker had failed to maintain proper controls in its business dealings in the Central American country, the watchdog said. "Lax controls by JLT Specialty meant, ultimately, that money flowed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS