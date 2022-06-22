Brookfield Raises $15B For Inaugural Energy Transition Fund

By McCord Pagan (June 22, 2022, 2:32 PM EDT) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. said Wednesday its inaugural energy transition fund closed with $15 billion in commitments, with a focus on helping facilitate the transition to a net-zero carbon economy. Brookfield Global Transition Fund, or BGTF, was oversubscribed, exceeded its initial hard cap and raised funds from over 100 investors, including pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies and family offices, according to a statement. Brookfield added that it's the largest investor in the fund. "Our investment partners are looking for an experienced investor who can guide their contribution to what is both a critical requirement and a major global opportunity,"...

