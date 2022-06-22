Kirkland Guides PE Firm's £650M Acquisition Of Lab Tech Co.

By Najiyya Budaly (June 22, 2022, 4:09 PM BST) -- Private equity firm EQT said Wednesday it has agreed to acquire SPT Labtech, a manufacturer of automated instruments for laboratory research, from investment firm Battery Ventures for £650 million ($798 million) in cash. Kirkland & Ellis advised EQT on the acquisition. EQT Private Equity, which is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, said that its EQT IX fund will purchase SPT Labtech to support and speed up the British company's growth. SPT designs and manufactures tools that automate handling and storing liquids in labs that conduct research into life sciences. The company was founded in 1997 and spun out from TTP Group PLC,...

