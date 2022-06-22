Public Interest Attorney Pay Growing Faster Since 2018

By Emily Lever (June 22, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Many attorneys in public service jobs have seen their median salaries rise faster in the past four years than in the preceding decade and a half, according to a study released Wednesday by the National Association for Law Placement. The survey of 197 organizations disclosing salary information as of Jan. 1 looked in detail at public service jobs in three groupings: civil legal services, public defenders and public interest organizations. Civil services attorneys' median pay has risen by $9,500 since the last survey was conducted in 2018, while public interest attorneys are taking home $12,700 more now than in 2018. Those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS