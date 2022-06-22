Axiom Fund Atty Accused Of Hiding 'Ill-Gotten Gains'

By Richard Crump (June 22, 2022, 4:43 PM BST) -- A lawyer accused of pocketing £19.5 million ($24 million) of investors' money from an offshore fund started funneling his "ill-gotten gains" into personal company accounts after learning that a journalist was probing him, a prosecutor told a court on Wednesday. Timothy Schools knew the "writing was on the wall" after being contacted by a journalist at investigations website Offshore Alerts, prosecutor Miranda Moore QC told Southwark Crown Court. Schools moved £5 million away from the Axiom Legal Financing Fund in just three months, she said. Moore said that Schools transferred money from Tangerine Investment Management Ltd., the company he used to...

