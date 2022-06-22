Wilkinson Barker Knauer Adds Trademark Pro To DC Office

By Jack Rodgers (June 22, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP has added an attorney focused on intellectual property rights law and trademark litigation with over 35 years of experience to its Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Wednesday. Belinda Scrimenti is the firm's new trademark and copyright group partner, joining after more than 20 years as a partner at Pattishall McAuliffe Newbury Hilliard & Geraldson LLP, according to her LinkedIn profile. She works with trademark clients in all stages of branding, including trademark prosecution and enforcement, as well as managing large national and international trademark portfolios, the firm said. Scrimenti has experience in more than 40 federal...

