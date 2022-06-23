FDA Orders Juul E-Cigs Off Shelves

By Emily Field (June 23, 2022, 11:12 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday officially said it was ordering e-cigarette giant Juul's products off the market, capping off a two-year review process of its tobacco and menthol-flavored vaping products. Previously, the agency had delayed making a decision on the market titan, which has about 40% of the roughly $15 billion e-cig market. It rejected almost 950,000 flavored vaping products in September because their applications didn't have sufficient evidence that their benefit to adult smokers outweighed the public health risk of teens vaping their products. But Juul has long been a target of the agency since the Trump...

