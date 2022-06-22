PTAB Nixes Patent Claims For Device To Measure Blood Clots

By Adam Lidgett (June 22, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has found a host of claims in a patent for a device meant to measure characteristics of blood clots were invalid, finding they were obvious in light of prior patents and a research paper. A panel of three administrative patent judges on Tuesday found 19 claims in the patent owned by C.A. Casyso GmbH were not valid, handing a win to patent challenger HemoSonics LLC. The panel said those claims were obvious over a combination of various patents and a printed publication referred to by the judges as Lang. For one thing, the board said...

