Fed Circ. Affirms Lawyer-Spouse Plaintiffs Can't Nab Atty Fees

By Rachel Rippetoe (June 22, 2022, 11:42 PM EDT) -- A Washington attorney can't claim attorney fees for representing himself and his wife in a class action, the Federal Circuit ruled on Wednesday.

Married couple Denise and Gordon Woodley, who were both plaintiffs in a class action suing the state of Washington for taking their homes in order to build a recreational trail, are not owed attorney fees to pay Woodley's own law firm for representing the couple throughout the proceedings because federal law says that pro se plaintiffs cannot recover attorney fees, a Federal Circuit panel said.

However, the panel also ruled that the lower court would have to reevaluate...

Government Agencies

