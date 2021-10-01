Donziger's Contempt Conviction Upheld By Split 2nd Circ.

By Rachel Scharf (June 22, 2022, 10:55 AM EDT) -- A divided Second Circuit panel on Wednesday upheld disbarred human rights lawyer Steven Donziger's conviction for disobeying court orders in civil litigation over a since-overturned $9.5 billion Ecuadorian pollution judgment against Chevron, blessing the appointment of a special prosecutor in the case. Steven Donziger speaks to reporters in October 2021. On Wednesday, a Second Circuit panel upheld Donziger's conviction for disobeying court orders in civil litigation. (Pete Brush | Law360) The majority held that a Manhattan federal judge did not violate the Constitution's appointments clause by tapping Rita Glavin of Glavin PLLC to prosecute criminal contempt charges against Donziger in 2019....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS