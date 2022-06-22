LG Chem Loses Exploding Battery Jurisdiction Fight in Ohio

By Eric Heisig (June 22, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday rebuffed LG Chem Ltd.'s request to toss on jurisdictional grounds a lawsuit filed by two men who said they were seriously injured when batteries they bought for electronic cigarettes exploded in their pockets. The justices said that the plaintiffs sufficiently alleged that South Korea-based LG Chem had enough ties to Ohio for Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael R. Goulding to preside over a lawsuit the company faced. The justices noted that they had not foreclosed the possibility that LG Chem could prove a lack of jurisdiction as the lawsuit continues to be litigated....

