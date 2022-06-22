DC, 6th Circ. Picks Tout Broad Experience In Senate Hearing

By James Arkin (June 22, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's nominees for the D.C. and Sixth Circuits appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday, touting their diverse experience and qualifications in a relatively low-key hearing that featured limited questioning from senators on the panel. The Democratic senators on the committee who questioned the two appellate nominees — attorney Rachel Bloomekatz, who is nominated to the Sixth Circuit, and U.S. District Judge Florence Y. Pan, who is nominated to the D.C. Circuit — expressed support, praising both of them for their broad experience. Bloomekatz, a solo practitioner in Columbus, Ohio, has worked as a law professor, as a principal...

