11th Circ. Tosses Fla. Nursery's Pot License Dispute

By Sam Reisman (June 22, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday tossed a Florida plant nursery's lawsuit against the state health department, finding the company's due process rights were not violated when regulators declined to review its application to grow medical marijuana. In an unpublished decision, the three-judge appellate panel found that Tampa-based Louis Del Favero Orchids Inc. failed to state a claim since its suit hinged on regulators' refusal to grant review — rather than on the purported right to the license itself. "This is a case about whether there's a federal constitutional 'property right' to process. There isn't," U.S. Circuit Judge Robin Rosenbaum wrote for...

