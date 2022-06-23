Stumphauzer Co-Founder Jumps To Sidley Austin In Miami

By Madison Arnold (June 23, 2022, 1:29 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP picked up a Miami attorney who was a named partner and co-founder of Stumphauzer Foslid Sloman Ross & Kolaya PLLC. Ian Ross joined Sidley's global litigation group as a partner, the firm announced Wednesday. This is Ross' second stint at Sidley, this time he was added alongside two associates, Kyle Tanzer from Holland & Knight LLP and Lauren Gumerove from Greenberg Traurig LLP. Ross started his legal career with Sidley, spending six years as a part of the Chicago team before moving back to his hometown of Miami. "I was lucky enough to stay very close with friends...

