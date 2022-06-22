Bank Groups Urge FDIC To Revive Supervisory Appeals Office

By Jon Hill (June 22, 2022, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Major banking industry groups are calling on the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to reconsider its recent decision to do away with its standalone supervisory appeals office, a Trump-era creation that the groups say the agency's new leadership has offered no good reason to disband. Trade organizations representing banks of all sizes told the FDIC in a Tuesday letter that they "strongly object" to its sudden move to eliminate its Office of Supervisory Appeals, which had been set up to be a more independent forum for banks to challenge adverse supervisory findings from FDIC examiners. Agency leaders approved the move by summary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS