Senior Home, Medical Pot User Resolve Suit Over Job Denial

By Abby Wargo (June 22, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A medical cannabis user and an assisted living facility she said violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by yanking her job offer have agreed to end her lawsuit, according to a Wednesday filing in Pennsylvania federal court. U.S. District Judge Edward G. Smith signed an order dismissing the case and giving the parties 90 days to finalize a written agreement after Michelle Ustaszeski-Hutchinson told the court that she and Phoebe Ministries had reached a settlement deal. Ustaszeski-Hutchinson sued the nonprofit assisted living facility in April after it withdrew her employment offer because of her legal use of medical cannabis in violation...

