Atty Aiding Jan. 6 Panel Poised To Leave Post

By Jack Karp (June 22, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A senior investigator for the House committee looking into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will be leaving his post this week, he confirmed to Law360 on Wednesday. John F. Wood, senior investigative counsel for the January 6th Select Committee and of counsel to its vice chair, Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., will spend his final day with the committee on Friday, he told Law360 by email. Wood declined to comment further and did not give a reason for his departure from the committee before its work is complete. Multiple media outlets have reported that Wood is being encouraged to run...

