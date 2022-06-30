Ethics Considerations For Attorneys Joining Nonprofit Boards

By Patrick Sturm (June 30, 2022, 3:27 PM EDT) -- This article discusses ethical issues an attorney should consider before agreeing to serve on the board of a nonprofit charitable organization. Many charitable organizations offer board positions to attorneys to benefit from their specialized legal knowledge and expertise. You, as an attorney, can bring your legal and business skills to bear to help those less fortunate or provide a needed community service. Becoming a board member, however, is not something to enter into lightly. This article was excerpted from Serving on a Nonprofit Board, which covers practical issues attorneys should consider before joining a nonprofit board. For general information about working with...

