Senate Confirms Boyle As CPSC Commissioner

By Emily Field (June 22, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Wednesday narrowly voted to confirm Mary T. Boyle as commissioner of the Consumer Products Safety Commission, giving Democrats a 3-2 majority at the agency. The 50-48 vote comes nearly a year after President Joe Biden nominated Boyle, who was then the CPSC executive director and had spent nearly a decade at the agency. With the Senate's confirmation, the CPSC has a full commission of five commissioners for the first time since October 2019. "Boyle has spent more than a decade on the CPSC staff in various leadership positions. She spearheaded important initiatives to protect consumers from hazardous...

