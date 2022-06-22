Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Doesn't Want To Cover PPE Maker In PFAS Suits

By Eric Heisig (June 22, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Admiral Insurance Co. wants a federal judge to say it does not have to cover the defense and possible payouts a northeast Ohio protective gear maker faces in lawsuits filed by firefighters who said they were exposed to cancer-causing chemicals.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Northern District of Ohio, Admiral said the general liability policies Medina-based Fire-Dex LLC had in 2014 and 2015 had exclusions for the types of claims Fire-Dex faces in three lawsuits filed this year over exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

PFAS are a family of so-called forever chemicals linked not only to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!