Insurer Doesn't Want To Cover PPE Maker In PFAS Suits

By Eric Heisig (June 22, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Admiral Insurance Co. wants a federal judge to say it does not have to cover the defense and possible payouts a northeast Ohio protective gear maker faces in lawsuits filed by firefighters who said they were exposed to cancer-causing chemicals. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Northern District of Ohio, Admiral said the general liability policies Medina-based Fire-Dex LLC had in 2014 and 2015 had exclusions for the types of claims Fire-Dex faces in three lawsuits filed this year over exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. PFAS are a family of so-called forever chemicals linked not only to...

