Block & Leviton Partner Confirmed As Del. Vice Chancellor

By Rose Krebs (June 22, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A Block & Leviton LLP partner was confirmed Wednesday by Delaware's state Senate to be the next vice chancellor on the nationally important Chancery Court. The state Senate confirmed Nathan A. Cook, the managing partner of Block & Leviton's Wilmington office, to fill a seat left vacant on the court's bench by Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III's retirement earlier this month. On Wednesday, Cook told the Senate Executive Committee, before the full Senate voted on his confirmation later in the afternoon, that he "fell in love" with corporate law while a student at the University of Virginia School of Law and that a...

