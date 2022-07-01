Why Private VC-Backed Cos. Need A New Valuation Method

By Ilya Strebulaev and Manuel Vasconcelos (July 1, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Valuation of privately held companies can be challenging, especially when those companies are growing rapidly and involve new technologies and markets. In contrast to publicly traded companies, there is no readily available market price, and using commonly accepted methodologies such as discounted cash flow or multiples valuation may be difficult due to lack of financial information and/or appropriate comparables. Instead, market participants often rely on the so-called post-money valuation, which is calculated by taking the price per share paid in a given external financing round and multiplying it by the total number of shares outstanding, on a fully diluted basis, of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS