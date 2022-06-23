Biden Taps DOJ, Nixon Peabody Alum For VA Top Lawyer

By Michele Gorman (June 23, 2022, 2:07 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden has nominated a seasoned attorney who has worked in government, private practice and in-house as general counsel for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The White House said in a statement Wednesday that Biden has nominated Anjali Chaturvedi, deputy assistant attorney general in the U.S. Department of Justice's Criminal Division, for the Cabinet-level post. She spent 10 years in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, including becoming deputy chief of the felony trial section, and then two years in the Northern District of California as chief of the organized crime strike force, according to her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS