Pinsent Masons Guides £21M Pension Deal For Agribiz

By Martin Croucher (June 23, 2022, 2:55 PM BST) -- An agricultural supplier has offloaded £21 million ($25.7 million) of its pension liabilities to Legal & General Assurance Society Ltd., the insurer said. The full scheme buy-in deal for Barnett & Hall Holdings Pension Scheme covers benefits for around 110 pension scheme members. The scheme is connected to Barnett & Hall Holdings, a subsidiary of Belfast-based agribusiness group W&R Barnett Ltd. "All scheme benefits are now covered by insurance contracts," Declan Billington, chair of trustees, said. "The increased security means it is a great result for members." L&G said it would help the company move the transaction to a buy-out, meaning...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS