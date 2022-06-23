PE Biz Sells Stake In Insurance Comparison Site For £53M

By Martin Croucher (June 23, 2022, 4:15 PM BST) -- Private equity company Oakley Capital Investments said Thursday that it has sold its stake in Italian price comparison site Facile.it for £53 million ($65 million). Oakley, which had an unspecified minority shareholding in the business, said that it had sold its shareholding to California-based technology investment company Silver Lake. Swedish investment firm EQT also said it had sold its majority stake in Milan-based Facile.it, and that the transaction would complete in the third quarter of the year. EQT did not say how much it would earn from the sale. Silver Lake said the deal, for an undisclosed amount, meant that Facile.it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS