Auto Trader Completes £200M Acquisition Of Car Leasing Biz

By Humberto J. Rocha (June 23, 2022, 3:08 PM BST) -- Auto Trader Group PLC has completed its acquisition of Autorama UK Ltd. for £200 million ($245 million) as part of the online car marketplace's plan to expand its services into vehicle leasing. Auto Trader said Wednesday that its purchase of Autorama, which operates under its Vanarama brand, would place it as the leading marketplace for leasing cars in the U.K. The online company emphasized that it is expecting the car leasing market in the U.K. to grow, with new electric cars and manufacturers operating in the country in addition to the formation of new distribution models through online platforms, such as Autorama. ...

