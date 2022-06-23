FCA Fines Ghana International Bank £5.8M For AML Failings

By Alex Davidson (June 23, 2022, 2:14 PM BST) -- The financial services watchdog said on Thursday that it has fined Ghana International Bank £5.8 million ($7.1 million) for poor anti-money laundering controls in the correspondent banking services it provided to overseas lenders. The Financial Conduct Authority said that the lender failed to adequately perform required checks when starting relationships as an intermediary with 14 international banks. It did so over four years until December 2016, the regulator added. Ghana International failed to annually review information on the other banks involved or to train staff adequately on scrutinizing transactions, the FCA continued. It declined to identify the 14 lenders. Finance firms "have vital...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS