Goodwin Hires Regulatory Pro For UK Private Funds Team

By Ashish Sareen (June 24, 2022, 2:52 PM BST) -- Goodwin Procter LLP has hired a regulatory specialist from London law firm Macfarlanes LLP for its private investment funds team amid a surge in demand for advice from private equity companies and larger institutional clients. Andrew Henderson — who has more than 20 years' experience advising clients, including asset managers and family offices, on financial services regulation and risk management — will join the U.S. firm's London office. Michael Halford, the firm's global private investment funds co-chair, told Law 360 that demand for specialist advice has increased as Goodwin's private investment funds practices have grown in Europe, the U.S. and Asia...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS