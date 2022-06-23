F-Star Therapeutics Agrees To $161M Sino Biopharm Takeover

By Humberto J. Rocha (June 23, 2022, 5:09 PM BST) -- F-star Therapeutics Inc., a U.K. pharma company specializing in immunotherapy, said Thursday that it has agreed to be acquired by invoX Pharma, a British subsidiary of Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd. for $161 million in cash. F-star said that the offer, which values its shares at $7.12 apiece, would bolster its potential by leveraging its technology from therapeutic research in areas related to oncology, immunology and neurology. Ben Toogood, invoX CEO, said in the statement that F-star would be a key factor toward making invoX a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with the hopes of pioneering groundbreaking treatments. "We are excited to welcome F-star...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS