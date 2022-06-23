BC Partners In Talks To Pay €1B For Health Care Biz Havea

By McCord Pagan (June 23, 2022, 3:34 PM EDT) -- An investor consortium led by private equity firm BC Partners said Thursday it's entered into exclusive negotiations to take a majority stake in French natural health care business Havea Group in a deal valued at a little over €1 billion (about $1.05 billion). Terms of the potential transaction for Havea between BC Partners and 3i Group plc and co-investor Cathay Capital were not disclosed, but a person familiar with the matter confirmed to Law360 that the proposal is valued at a little over €1 billion. In addition to BC Partners, additional investors in the potential acquisition are PSP Investments and National...

