AIB To Pay €96.7M Fine Over Tracker Mortgages In Ireland

By Najiyya Budaly (June 23, 2022, 3:13 PM BST) -- The Central Bank of Ireland said on Thursday that it has fined Allied Irish Banks PLC and one of its subsidiaries a total of €96.7 million ($102 million) for "significant and long-running failings" in the way the lender treated customers who held more than 10,000 tracker mortgages. The lender has admitted to 57 regulatory breaches between 2004 and 2022, the Irish regulator said, adding that AIB was guilty of a "litany of failings." (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images) AIB has admitted to 57 separate regulatory breaches between 2004 and March 2022, the Irish regulator said. The failings involved 10,015 accounts for...

