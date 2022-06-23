Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Women's Soccer Seeks OK For Pay Deal 6 Years In Making

By Ivan Moreno (June 23, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The landmark $24 million equal-pay settlement the U.S. women's national soccer team reached in February happened after six years of continued negotiations and thousands of hours reviewing discovery before trial, according to a filing seeking preliminary approval for the deal.

The motion filed Wednesday by attorneys for the women's national team describes to a California federal court how both parties kept settlement negotiations open even as the protracted litigation dragged on.

The U.S. women's national soccer team filed a motion Wednesday seeking preliminary approval for a landmark $24 million equal pay settlement it reached with the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

