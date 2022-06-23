Women's Soccer Seeks OK For Pay Deal 6 Years In Making

By Ivan Moreno (June 23, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The landmark $24 million equal-pay settlement the U.S. women's national soccer team reached in February happened after six years of continued negotiations and thousands of hours reviewing discovery before trial, according to a filing seeking preliminary approval for the deal. The motion filed Wednesday by attorneys for the women's national team describes to a California federal court how both parties kept settlement negotiations open even as the protracted litigation dragged on. The U.S. women's national soccer team filed a motion Wednesday seeking preliminary approval for a landmark $24 million equal pay settlement it reached with the U.S. Soccer Federation. (Douglas P....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS