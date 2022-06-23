PTAB Refuses Post-Grant Reviews Of 2 Psilocybin Patents

By Adam Lidgett (June 23, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has said it won't be reviewing a pair of patents on large-scale production of psilocybin for medicinal purposes, saying the patent challenger wasn't likely to succeed in its cases. In two decisions from Wednesday, a panel of administrative patent judges denied bids from Freedom to Operate Inc. for post-grant reviews of U.S. Patent Nos. 10,947,257 and 10,954,259, which are held by Compass Pathways. In both cases, the panel said Freedom to Operate "has not demonstrated that it is more likely than not that any of the claims challenged in the petition[s] are unpatentable." For one...

