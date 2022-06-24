Ashurst Opens 3rd US Office In Austin, Texas

By Rachel Rippetoe (June 23, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- International law firm Ashurst has opened its third U.S. office in Austin, Texas, the firm announced Thursday. The new office will focus on U.S. projects, including social infrastructure, water and transport, and will be led by partner Wes Strickland, who will split his time between Austin and Los Angeles. Strickland is a projects partner who joined Ashurst in October from Holland & Knight. "Wes, who joined the firm at the end of last year, will be invaluable in helping us to develop our presence in Texas and enhancing our capability," Anna Hermelin, co-head of Ashurst's Americas projects practice, said in a...

