Justices Give Inmates Path To Swap Execution Methods

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled state death row inmates can request to be executed in a method not approved in their states by filing a civil rights suit, reversing a ruling by the Eleventh Circuit that compelled the prisoners to file habeas corpus petitions instead.
In a 5-4 ruling, the high court said Michael Nance, a death row inmate in Georgia who challenged the state's execution by lethal injection in favor of a firing squad, was right in pursuing the change by filing a suit under Section 1983 of the Civil Rights Act, which allows individuals to sue state agencies over civil rights violations.
Nance argues the lethal injection would create a substantial risk of severe pain and amount to cruel and unusual punishment under the Eighth Amendment.
High court precedent from 2004 in Nelson v. Campbell, already allowed capital prisoners to sue under Section 1983 for an alternative method of execution allowed in their state.
Thursday's ruling allows the same legal path for inmates requesting alternative execution procedures used in other states.
Lethal injection is the most common method of execution in the 27 states with the death penalty. Fifteen states, including Georgia, only authorize death by lethal injection.
Inmates challenging a method of execution on Eighth Amendment grounds must show that it presents a risk of severe pain, and that an feasible alternative exists.
In 2019, the Supreme Court ruled in Bucklew v. Precythe that inmates can ask for an execution method used in other states.
In an opinion by Justice Elena Kagan and joined by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justices Stephen G. Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Brett Kavanaugh, the court said the Eleventh Circuit erred in reading Nance's suit as an habeas corpus petition and dismissing it on procedural grounds.
Nance was convicted of murder and sentenced to death for killing a bystander after a bank robbery. He unsuccessfully challenged his conviction and sentence, first on direct appeal, then in state collateral proceedings, and finally in federal habeas corpus.
He then filed a Section 1983 suit asking to die by a firing squad, claiming that his veins might "blow" during the execution, "leading to the leakage of the lethal injection drug into the surrounding tissue" and causing him "intense pain and burning."
He also said a prescription drug for back pain could interfere with the sedative used during the lethal injection protocol and prevent the sedative from knocking him out, the opinion said.
After the district court dismissed Nance's suit as untimely, the Eleventh Circuit rejected it again, but on a procedural basis. That court said Nance should have brought his claim in an habeas petition.
After reinterpreting Nance's complaint as a habeas claim challenging his death sentence altogether, the court of appeals dismissed it, saying federal law regulating habeas corpus forbids successive petitions and Nance has already filed one.
"The two aspects of the circuit court's ruling, when taken together, turn Bucklew into a sham," Kagan wrote. " The Eleventh Circuit did not review that holding because it instead reconstrued the action as a habeas petition. Now that we have held that reconstruction unjustified, the court on remand can address the timeliness question, as well as any others that remain."
Justice Amy Coney Barrett dissented in an opinion joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch.
Nance is represented by Matthew S. Hellman of Jenner & Block LLP.
Georgia is represented by Stephen John Petrany and Clint Christopher Malcolm of the Georgia Department of Law.
The case is Nance v. Ward, case number 21-439, in the Supreme Court of the United States.
--Editing by Brian Baresch.
Update: This story has been updated with more information on the ruling and counsel.
