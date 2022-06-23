Houston Judge Scolded For Delayed Rulings Yet Again

By Katie Buehler (June 23, 2022, 3:19 PM EDT) -- Another Texas appellate panel has told a Houston judge — for the 14th time — she is taking too long to rule on pending motions, this time directing her to decide a natural gas transportation company's more than 18-month-old bid to end a personal injury case. The three-justice panel of the First Court of Appeals issued a per curiam order Thursday granting Freeport LNG LLC's petition for writ of mandamus, which the company filed after Harris County District Court Judge Ursula Hall twice let go unaddressed its request for a hearing on its summary judgment motions in a case brought by...

