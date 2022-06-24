Planned Deadline For Consumer Duty Rules Called Tight

By Irene Madongo (June 24, 2022, 4:14 PM BST) -- A financial services consultancy says that a lack of time and resources will prove challenging for pension providers as they seek to implement the Financial Conduct Authority's new consumer protection rules by a proposed April 2023 deadline. Hymans Robertson LLP said on Thursday that many providers still have to do a lot of work to change their practices to meet the new demands set by the FCA's consumer duty requirements. It added that many pension providers are "still digesting the changes required to meet its standards" and said the companies must not underestimate the time it will take to be ready for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS