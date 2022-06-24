Now's The Time To Address Archaic Law School Curricula

By Jason Mendelson (June 24, 2022, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Ahead of a potential recession, new law school enrollments have jumped 12%, risking a job market glut, according to Reuters.[1] In just a short period of time, there will be over 42,000 freshly graduated students looking for work. What will all of them have in common? None of them are ready to be lawyers. Despite massive technological, cultural and business evolutions over the past 150 years, law schools are failing to produce graduate students who are remotely ready to represent clients. This, even though law school, on average, now costs more than $200,000 — a threefold increase over the last two...

